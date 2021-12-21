Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,288 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,158 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $152.93 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

