Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 126.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 56,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 81.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 230,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

