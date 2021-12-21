Amalgamated Bank Has $8.24 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.14 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 664,105 shares worth $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

