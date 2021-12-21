Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 47,602 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

