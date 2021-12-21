Sigma Planning Corp Buys 751 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 246,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.56 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.