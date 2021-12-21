Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,824 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.35 and a 200-day moving average of $266.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

