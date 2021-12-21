Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,066 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

