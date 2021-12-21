Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 17,083 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,083 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

