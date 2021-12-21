Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,621 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $822.35 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $801.81 and its 200 day moving average is $814.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

