Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 218.2% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 150,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

