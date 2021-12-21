Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $508.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

