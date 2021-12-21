Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 104,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NYSE:BCC opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

