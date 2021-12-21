Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $83,980,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of DD opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

