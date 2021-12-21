-$0.01 EPS Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

