Sfmg LLC Buys 109 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

