Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 571 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $370.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

