Comparing Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 482.01%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $108.06, indicating a potential upside of 79.74%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 182.66 -$173.39 million ($2.12) -28.36

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.99% -53.17% Fate Therapeutics -359.66% -28.25% -20.45%

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.