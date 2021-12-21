Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Grows By 21.9%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 580,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $422.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $269.08 and a 1 year high of $442.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

