Sfmg LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after buying an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

