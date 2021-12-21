Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 5,812 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,812 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,115,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,750,000 after acquiring an additional 173,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 180,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 206,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

