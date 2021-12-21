52,000 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,710,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.