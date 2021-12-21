Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $204,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 72,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

