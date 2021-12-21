M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $312.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

