XML Financial LLC Invests $229,000 in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 65.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFM opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

