Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Decreased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Maximus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,738,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Maximus by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 830,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.