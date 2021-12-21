Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 860,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 368,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

