Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.