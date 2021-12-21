Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 31,000 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 703,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

