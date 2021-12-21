Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

