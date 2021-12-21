Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,919,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.20 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.