Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,676 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CRI stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

