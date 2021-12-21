TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Up 21.0% in November

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 905,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.19.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

