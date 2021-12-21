Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 797 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

