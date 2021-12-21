Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.42 Million in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Arconic stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

