Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Drops By 19.7%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.