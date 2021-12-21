Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Drops By 19.7%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.