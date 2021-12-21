XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 188.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,742,000 after buying an additional 184,392 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

