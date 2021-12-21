957 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,909,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

