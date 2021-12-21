Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 87.2% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.57. The company has a market cap of $905.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.