PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average is $257.30. The stock has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

