266,386 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 266,386 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

