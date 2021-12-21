Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.54 Million in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $219,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $232,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 50.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

