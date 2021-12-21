CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) vs. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Head-To-Head Review

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CTT – Correios De Portugal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4 2 4 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CTT – Correios De Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million N/A $19.04 million N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.28 $133.99 million $0.12 29.89

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.52% 16.45% 5.22%

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services. The company operates a retail network of 2,370 contact points with 539 post offices; 1,831 postal agencies; and 1,933 stamp sale points, as well as 117 automatic stamp vending machines and 14 automatic postal product vending machines. It also operates a sorting network of three production and logistics centers, 5 logistics and delivery centers, and a transport network with 3,697 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

