Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 953 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

