Head to Head Survey: Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rallybio and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rallybio presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.15%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.48%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Rallybio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Rallybio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rallybio and Capricor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 251.63 -$13.66 million ($0.82) -3.94

Rallybio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capricor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Rallybio and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A N/A N/A Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -53.48% -44.69%

Summary

Rallybio beats Capricor Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

