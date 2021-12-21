Critical Survey: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 20.82 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -19.82 Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.20 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.54

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35% Venus Concept -33.76% -85.75% -20.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.73%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Venus Concept on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

