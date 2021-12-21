Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Position Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,692,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

