Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 12,500 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,769 shares of company stock worth $925,182 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

