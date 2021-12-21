-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $3.22 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

