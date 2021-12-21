KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KMPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $8.31 on Friday. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 294,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

