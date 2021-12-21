Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.52% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

